Girls firefighter camp inspires next generation

St. Petersburg Fire Rescue hosted a summer camp designed to inspire the next generation of firefighters. Campers were exposed to all the drills firefighters face, from hose drills to extrication exercises. Each camper participated in each of the activities that firefighters have to be proficient in throughout the camp.



As a way to honor the legacy of the first female firefighters who joined St. Petersburg Fire Rescue in 1982, St. Pete Fire Chief Keith Watts worked with the city to host a summer camp for girls.

"Nationally, women make up less than 5% of the fire service," shared Chief Watts, "This camp was put together in order to help foster the next generation of leaders and female firefighters."

Timeline:

Camp Ignite in St. Petersburg wrapped up this week having put 20 teenage girls through the paces of being a firefighter.

Captain Nicole Howard took part in their training over the week and knows a little bit of what each camper was going through. "They start the class a little timid, a little reserved and then once they start pushing themselves a little bit and accomplishing some goals or some activities that they didn’t think they were going to do… but they do it they’re proud of themselves, and it makes us all very excited for them," she shared.

The campers learned about fire hose operations, vehicle extrication, rope rescue drills and other physical tasks that firefighters do every day.

"We have several stations that they will rotate through," said Chief Watts, "We want them to kinda touch and feel and see what it’s like to be a firefighter."

St. Pete Fire Rescue trainers and professionals were with them each step of the way.

"It’s not easy, but it’s a lot of fun, so that’s what we’re trying to show them today," admitted Captain Howard. "What we do, it’s hard work, but it’s a lot of fun and very rewarding."

The campers took each task on like champs. Taking turns spraying the high-pressure fire hoses, roping down the sides of buildings at the training center, and heading into the dark spaces of a rescue scene looking for a lost child.

"It’s not about meeting quotas for us, but we want to continue to engage… the younger generation now," said Chief Watts.

That goal seems to have been successful, as participant Kenbriah Cunningham, when asked if she would consider becoming a firefighter, answered, "I actually would. I think I would consider this as a career choice."

What's next:

St. Petersburg Fire Rescue celebrated the graduation of the campers at the end of the week. Each one received a certificate of completion and congratulations from Chief Keith Watts and other members of the Fire Department.

