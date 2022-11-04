‘God was on my side today’: Program helps resolve court fees, fines for veterans

Dozens of veterans went to court on Friday with old fees and fines and walked out with more financial freedom.

For 12 long years, John Toborg has had an old traffic ticket that had weighed on his mind and wallet but, not anymore.

He recently went before Tampa judge Kimberly Brennan who heard his case and tossed the ticket due to lack of evidence.

"We'll dismiss this case and there are no costs or fees or anything," ruled Brennan.

"Awesome! Thank you very much," Toborg explained.

Toborg is a military veteran who signed up for Hillsborough County's Veteran Outreach Court held at James A. Haley Veteran’s Hospital Annex in Tampa.

It’s a program aimed at helping vets get back on track and resolve court fees and fines that may be holding them back.

The charges are often waived or dismissed entirely.

"The judge recognized my case when someone driving my truck ran a stop light and they dismissed it for me easy peasy," stated Toborg.

In the next makeshift courtroom, Tampa judge Michael Williams heard from Clement Brooks Jr. He is on a fixed income, but he racked up legal fines and his driver's license was suspended.

"I went through some bad times but turning it around though," he said.

Judge Williams kept the good momentum going by saying, "All right, I'm going to reduce each case to $5 court costs, okay?"

"Yes sir," said Brooks.

Brooks walked out of the courtroom knowing someday he might be able to drive again.

"Thank God. God was on my side today," said a relieved Brooks.

Veteran Robert Bean has a couple of hefty fines he can’t afford to pay.

Judge Williams threw it out.

"I'm going to find that the red lights cameras were facially deficient and dismiss both," ruled Williams.

Bean thanked Williams for his compassion and understanding.

Bean now has a clean slate, sprinkled with judicial gratitude.

"We appreciate your service," said Williams as Bean walked out.

The organization hopes to spread the word to help more veterans next year.