Good Samaritans rescue injured driver from burning car wreck on Miami highway

Drivers jumped into action to save a man from a burning car after a bad highway crash in South Florida.

Jim Angulo was on his way to work Wednesday when he came across the wreck on I-95 in Miami, and saw a pool supplies truck engulfed in flames, WSVN reports.

At first, he didn't know a man was trapped inside one of the vehicles. But then he noticed multiple people recording with their cell phones.

“What clicked was I looked to the left, and I looked to the right, and I saw 20 people with their cellphones not doing nothing, and I said, ‘It’s on me,'” Angulo recalled.

He ran toward the crash and heard the injured driver calling for help.

“He was like, ‘I can’t, I can’t. It’s too hot, It’s too hot. I can’t get out. I can’t get out,'” Angulo said. “The guy was in complete shock. It was just, get the guy out. That’s all that mattered really, you know?”

Angulo and another bystander stood just inches from the flames to pull the man out of the vehicle.

Advertisement

He said burns were visible on the man's arms and legs. He was taken to the hospital, but his condition was not released.

Angulo posted dramatic video of the rescue to Twitter with the hashtag #dontjustrecordsavesomeone. He insists he's not a hero.

“If I were in that same situation, I hope someone would do the same thing for me,” he told WSVN. “It’s that simple.”