Goody Goody Turkey Gobble draws thousands to downtown Tampa

Well over 4,000 runners and walkers flooded downtown Tampa on Thanksgiving Day morning for Tampa YMCA's Goody Goody Turkey Gobble -- which has become a holiday tradition for many in the Bay area.

The sold-out event incorporated an out-and-back course beginning and ending in front of Amalie Arena and taking participants across the Platt Street Bridge and along Bayshore Boulevard.

People of all ability levels joined in on timed 8K and 5K events as well as the one-mile fun run and walk. Many view the race as a fun way to burn some calories before the big Thanksgiving feast.

Others ran in honor of those lost to cancer or in honor of survivors and loved ones currently fighting the disease. Some runners and walkers were seen wearing the name of an honoree on their backs.

One hundred percent of proceeds raised during the event will support the LIVESTRONG at the YMCA program for cancer survivors and their families. The 12-week program is offered at no cost to people affected by cancer and provides a safe, supportive environment to participate in physical and social activities.

The donations help cancer survivors fight fatigue, boost self-esteem and improve strength and endurance. According to the Tampa YMCA, in addition to physical benefits, the program also focuses on the emotional well-being of survivors and their families by providing a supportive community where they can connect during and after treatment.

The Goody Goody restaurant sponsored the event, providing free breakfast to all registered participants at the post-race celebration on the plaza at Amalie Arena.

Awards were presented to first place overall male and female adult runners. Robert Holcomb and Kelsey Bohannan took home plaques in the top category.

Plaques were also handed out for first place overall for male and females ages 9 and under. The male and female who placed first were also awarded by age group.

According to the Tampa YMCA, in 2018, more than 4,000 participants helped raise more than $66,000 dollars to help cancer survivors through the event. The numbers on 2019 have not yet been announced.