Gordon Ramsay to open restaurant at Orlando’s ICON Park, report says

article

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay will reportedly be opening a new restaurant in Orlando this year.

According to the Orlando Business Journal, Ramsay – known for using colorful language during his TV shows – will open his Fish & Chips concept at ICON Park on International Drive.

MORE NEWS: Portillo's postpones opening date for new Orlando location

Ramsay opened a Fish & Chips restaurant in Las Vegas as well. If the menus are anything alike, Central Florida eaters could choose from combos that include fish, lobster and shrimp, or chicken accompanied by sea salt chips. Several sauces are available to choose from along with specialty chips covered in your choice of chorizo, bacon, cheddar, or truffle and parmesan cheese.

The dessert menu at the Las Vegas location lists sticky toffee pudding pops and Biscoff and peanut brittle shakes.

MORE NEWS: White Castle shuts down virtual kitchen until Spring due to overwhelming demand

Advertisement

This would be his first restaurant in Orlando.

The opening hasn’t officially been announced.