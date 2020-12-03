Expand / Collapse search

Florida COVID-19 vaccine: Gov. DeSantis announces priority groups

By FOX 13 News staff
Published 
Updated 8 mins ago
Coronavirus in Florida
FOX 13 News

Decades of vaccine knowledge going into COVID shot safety

As experts work to build public confidence in the COVID 19 vaccine, they point out that decades of previous data and research gives scientists a head start on making this one safe.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A vaccine for the coronavirus could come by next week, and Florida's governor is laying out who will get it first. Gov. Ron DeSantis said late Wednesday that the state's plan is similar to the CDC strategy, with one added group.

He again declined to appear in front of repeorters and instead released a video via social media explaining that the top priority will be residents in long-term care facilities. 

"They are the greatest risk and this vaccine could have a tremendously positive impact on them," DeSantis said. 

Second would be healthcare workers who are in high-risk and high-contact environments. 

"And number three, to the extent we have enough, we want to start getting it out into the broader 65-and-over community, as well as those who have significant comorbidities," DeSantis added. 

RELATED: Health leaders say vaccine safety is top priority

He noted that while the state is making plans to widely distribute the vaccine and encourage people to get it, no one will be mandated to get it.

Florida lawmaker files bill to strip state of power to mandate vaccines for residents
slideshow

Florida lawmaker files bill to strip state of power to mandate vaccines for residents

With a COVID-19 vaccine on the horizon, one Florida lawmaker wants to strip the state of its power to require vaccinations: "It's just too much power for the government to have."

Earlier in the week, a panel of independent experts advising the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted that healthcare workers and residents of long-term care facilities will be the first to receive the coronavirus vaccine. The vote was 13-1. 

Those recommendations must be approved by CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield before the vaccine can be distributed to states and ultimately to the groups part of the Phase 1A distribution plans. 

Bay Area medical providers prepare for vaccine storage, distribution
slideshow

Bay Area medical providers prepare for vaccine storage, distribution

Healthcare workers and long-term care residents should be the first to get the COVID-19 vaccine, according to vaccine advisors for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The plan is also dependent on authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, which still has to approve an application of emergency use from pharmaceutical giant Pfizer, the first to apply, and biotech company Moderna.

Both companies have developed coronavirus vaccine candidates that have proven over 90% effective in late-stage clinical trials. 

Expert shows how Bay Area could 'crush' COVID-19 by April with safety measures, vaccine
slideshow

Expert shows how Bay Area could 'crush' COVID-19 by April with safety measures, vaccine

An expert in the spread of infectious diseases hopes to guide the way for Bay Area residents through what could be the final months of the coronavirus pandemic.

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

LINK: Florida's COVID-19 website

CORONAVIRUS IN FLORIDA: What you need to know

AROUND THE WORLD: CoronavirusNOW.com

Map of known COVID-19 cases:

MOBILE APP USERS: Click here for map

FOX News contributed to this report.
 