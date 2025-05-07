Expand / Collapse search

Gov. DeSantis holding roundtable in Tampa Wednesday

By
Published  May 7, 2025 9:53am EDT
Ron DeSantis
TAMPA - Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a roundtable in Tampa on Wednesday morning.

The event will take place at the Hula Bay Club.

No other information has been released about what DeSantis is discussing.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the press office of Governor Ron DeSantis.

