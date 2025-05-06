Gov. DeSantis speaking in Miami Tuesday with Florida DOH surgeon general
MIAMI - Governor Ron DeSantis is holding a press conference in Miami with Florida Department of Health Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo on Tuesday afternoon.
What we know:
The event is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. and it will be held in the North Tower of the Rhode Building.
You can watch the press conference live when it begins using the video player above.
What we don't know:
The Florida Governor's Office has not announced what DeSantis is talking about yet.
CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Florida Governor's Office.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA:
- Download the FOX Local app for your smart TV
- Download FOX Local mobile app: Apple | Android
- Download the FOX 13 News app for breaking news alerts, latest headlines
- Download the SkyTower Radar app
- Sign up for FOX 13’s daily newsletter