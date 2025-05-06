Gov. DeSantis speaking in Miami Tuesday with Florida DOH surgeon general

Governor Ron DeSantis is holding a press conference in Miami with Florida Department of Health Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo on Tuesday afternoon.

What we know:

The event is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. and it will be held in the North Tower of the Rhode Building.

You can watch the press conference live when it begins using the video player above.

What we don't know:

The Florida Governor's Office has not announced what DeSantis is talking about yet.

CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Florida Governor's Office.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: