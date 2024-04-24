Gov. DeSantis touts new money for beach renourishment

Governor DeSantis was in Redington Shores on Wednesday morning to announce plans to beef up beaches ahead of hurricane season.

The state is planning to spend another $50 million to renourish beaches after major storms hit.

When one town can require a $5 million project after just one storm - like Sunset Beach after Hurricane Idalia - the governor promises to keep this spigot running.

READ: DeSantis bolsters hurricane preparedness program with funding in new bill

"I think that that's a manageable expense for the state," said Gov. DeSantis. "I wish everything just ran itself, right?"

In Redington Shores, the mayor says there are 36 homeowners that must sign easements for the beach to be renourished.

So far, only 14 homeowners have signed the temporary easement needed for the Federal government to begin the work.

READ: DeSantis announces major investment in environmental protections on Earth Day

Since it's not practical to only renourish part of a beach, projects near where the governor visited will have to wait.

"It's really imperative for all of us to collaborate, really understand the premise of the temporary easement, and allow us to educate ourselves to come together to work, to get these dunes rebuilt," said Mayor Lisa Hendrickson.

Sixty percent of a renourishment project in Pinellas County is paid for by the federal government, 20 percent comes from the state and 20 percent comes from county tourist taxes.

The governor says the state's total investment since he took office in 2019 has been $550 million.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter