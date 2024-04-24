Expand / Collapse search

LIVE: Governor DeSantis speaks in Redington Shores

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  April 24, 2024 10:01am EDT
WATCH PRESS CONFERENCE LIVE: 

REDINGTON SHORES, Fla. - Gov. Ron DeSantis will be in Pinellas County Wednesday morning. 

The Florida governor will speak in Redington Shores with Florida Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Shawn Hamilton at 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday.

No details were shared on the content of his press conference, but his last two addresses have been focused on wildlife and environmental conservation. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details.