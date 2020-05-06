Governor: Antibody testing lanes will be added to some Florida drive-thru sites, but not in Tampa Bay yet

Florida is taking another step in detecting the spread of COVID-19 with thousands of antibody tests on the way to testing sites.

During a Wednesday press conference from the Hard Rock Stadium, Governor Ron DeSantis announced designated lanes for serological antibody tests will be added to current drive-through testing sites in Miami, Orange County, and Jacksonville, before expanding it to other sites in the state.

Healthcare workers and first responders will be tested first, before expanding the antibody tests to others.

So far, DeSantis said, the state has acquired 200,000 antibody tests, with "more are on the way." The state is working with OneBlood to examine antibodies.

"We want to get a sense of how widespread the antibodies are in the state of Florida," he said.

In addition, the governor also announced the state's first mobile testing lab with rapid test results.

"Take a sample, bring it to the lab and within 45 minutes…you're going to get the diagnostic result," he explained. "That is not antibody, that is whether you are positive for the coronavirus or not."

Florida emergency management Director Jared Moskowitz said the mobile lab can hit the road and head to a long-term care facility or COVID-19 hotspot. It will be operated by STAT Labs with three to four lab technicians per shift.

"Now with this, you’ll get the results back almost immediately and can isolate the resident or health care worker immediately," DeSantis said. "Our strategy with this is the assisted living facilities."

