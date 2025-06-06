Expand / Collapse search

Governor DeSantis, Florida VA director hold news conference in Port Charlotte

Published  June 6, 2025 9:47am EDT
    PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. - Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a news conference on Friday at a nursing home for veterans in Port Charlotte.

    The governor will be joined by Florida Department of Veterans Affairs Executive Director General James "Hammer" Hartsell.

    No further details were released ahead of Friday's news conference, which is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.

