Governor DeSantis signs bill aimed at improving Florida firefighter safety

A bill that Gov. Ron DeSantis signed on Thursday aims to strengthen and support the physical and mental health of firefighters in Florida.

The governor signed HB 929 at the 81st Annual Convention of the Florida Professional Firefighters in Palm Beach Gardens.

Pictured: Gov. Ron DeSantis signs HB 929 in Palm Beach Gardens on June 5, 2025.

What they're saying:

DeSantis said the legislation enhances Florida’s commitment to the health and safety of firefighters, and updates the Florida Firefighters Occupational Safety and Health Act to reflect the full scope of harm firefighters face.

"We, of course, ask our firefighters to face danger at a moment’s notice," DeSantis said. "You have to run into the fire. You have to respond to emergencies, and you obviously are exposed to a lot of really significant trauma and that takes a toll not just physically, but mentally and emotionally as well. This bill ensures we recognize and respond to those realities."

The bill requires the State Fire Marshal’s office to monitor mental health impacts like suicide risks, and create prevention protocols to mitigate mental health risks and exposure to toxic substances.

It also requires fire departments to buy gear without hazardous chemicals once it’s available, and employers have to tell firefighters if their current gear has toxic substances.

The legislation limits firefighters’ shifts to 42 hours per week, as well, to reduce burnout.

What's next:

The Florida House and the Senate passed the bill unanimously. It goes into effect July 1.

The Source: This article was written using information from the office of Governor Ron DeSantis.

