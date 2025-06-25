Governor DeSantis signs mental health, substance abuse bills at Tampa news conference

The Brief Gov. Ron DeSantis signed two bills in Tampa on Wednesday. The measures focus on expanding services for mental health and substance abuse.



Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a pair of bills into law Wednesday focusing on services for mental health and substance abuse.

The bill signing ceremony was part of a news conference at the USF Health Morsani College of Medicine in Tampa on Wednesday morning.

Pictured: Gov. Ron DeSantis signs bills at a news conference in Tampa on June 25, 2025.

Senate Bill 1620

Big picture view:

SB 1620 implements a series of recommendations from Florida’s Commission on Mental Health and Substance Use Disorder.

The measure also officially names the Florida Mental Health Institute the Senator Darryl Rouson Center for Substance Abuse and Mental Health Research. The center is located on USF's main campus.

Senate Bill 168: Tristin Murphy Act

SB 168 is named for Tristin Murphy, who suffered from schizophrenia and was in prison on a felony littering charge when he died by suicide while on work detail in 2021.

The Tristin Murphy Act "creates model processes for diverting defendants to mental health treatment," according to a news release from the Florida Senate when the bill was passed in April.

What they're saying:

"I think this is the product of people really looking and trying to see what goes on in this space – and not just in Florida, but looking around the country to see what's worked or not worked," DeSantis said.

Pictured: Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at a news conference in Tampa on June 25, 2025.

Florida Senate President Ben Albritton became emotional when talking about the Tristin Murphy Act as he spoke directly to Murphy's family, who were present for Wednesday's bill signing.

"I am better today knowing you," Albritton said. "Thank you for your tireless efforts to make a difference in a very hard space."

Pictured: Florida Senate President Ben Albritton speaks at a news conference in Tampa on June 25, 2025.

What's next:

SB 1620 officially takes effect July 1, while the Tristin Murphy Act will take effect Oct. 1.

The Source: This story was written with information from a news conference in Tampa on June 25, 2025.

