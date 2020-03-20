Governor DeSantis: Only necessary surgery can be performed during coronavirus pandemic

article

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has ordered that only medically necessary surgery be performed at hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, dental offices and other health care practitioner’s offices within the state.

The order states that due to the current conditions caused by COVID-19 in the state, that all appropriate measures must be taken to conserve all medical supplies, including personal protective equipment.

Under the order, all elective or non-essential surgery, including endoscopic procedures, cataract and lens surgeries, non-urgent spine and orthopedic procedures and cosmetic procedures are prohibited.

Emergency surgery, removal of cancerous tumors, transplants, limb-threatening vascular surgeries, trauma-related procedures and dental care-related procedures to relieve pain and manage infection are permitted.

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

