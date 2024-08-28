Governor DeSantis pulls back on state park development plans, for now

The plan to build recreational facilities in state parks across Florida appears to be dead, at least for now.

After intense pressure from the public and bipartisan pushback, Governor Ron DeSantis said Wednesday that the plans for pickleball courts, lodges and even a golf course may not be revived.

"A lot of that stuff was just half-baked, and it was not ready for prime time," said DeSantis. "They're not doing anything this year. They're going to go back and basically listen."

Protesters at Honeymooon Island State Park on Tuesday pleaded that the state not follow through on pickleball courts at that state park, or disc golf at Hillsborough River State Park. Protests also rallied against a 350-room lodge at Anastasia State Park in St. Johns County or a golf course at Dickinson State Park in Martin County.

The governor insisted on Wednesday that he wasn't aware of the plans until they were leaked, which he called a politically motivated hit.

"I'd rather not spend any money on this. If people don't want improvements, then don't do it," said DeSantis. "If there does need to be improvements, we're not going to take away any green space. You know, we're gonna, we have an existing footprint."

The Sierra Club, which spearheaded statewide protests on Tuesday, the day originally slated for public meetings about the plans, doesn't take the governor's backpedal at face value.

They ask how detached his office could have been, given there were already public meetings scheduled, and then the intention was to re-schedule them.

"It's not fully scrapped until it's made very clear by DeSantis that the plan is canceled," said Michael McGrath of The Sierra Club. "So we're going to continue to be very vigilant and also provide oversight."

Organizers said the dustup over the parks was as striking of a political fight as Florida has seen in recent memory, given it galvanized both Democratic and Republican elected officials against the proposals.

"Protecting our environment, our quality of life, the special places that Floridians go to for recreational opportunities, to be outdoors, really is a thing that cuts across the divide," said McGrath.

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection said that they believed there were many people who would be interested in the amenities, like pickleball courts and camping cabins. However, those supporters never materialized.

The DEP has not responded to requests for comment.

