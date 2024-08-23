pushback grows against Florida State Parks development plans

Florida has 75 state parks that draw millions every year. This week, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection released development proposals for nine state parks, including two in the Tampa Bay area.

The plan adds amenities and lodging to parks in what Governor Ron DeSantis has called "the great outdoors initiative."

The sunshine state has more than 800,000 acres of land within its state parks – with 2.3 million visitors each year – including Honeymoon Island and Hillsborough River State Park in the Bay Area.

Under the governor’s proposal, nine parks in Florida would undergo major developments, including 18-hole golf courses, pickleball courts and 350-room park lodges.

Plans for the state parks in Tampa Bay call for four pickleball courts at each park, and a disc golf course. It’s getting push back from local groups.

"We just feel really strong that don't fix it if it's not broken, and that the state owns a lot of land in the state of Florida that they could use to do something like that with that's not a state park," said Robin Miller with Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce. "It's impossible not to disrupt the wildlife, the birds, you know, all of the things that each park has."

Republican Senators Rick Scott and Marco Rubio have come out against the proposal, along with other state officials from both parties.

"Florida natural spaces are unique and special, and I adamantly oppose Governor DeSantis’ radical plan to literally pave paradise and put up a pickleball court … Florida's unique natural lands and habitats — our state’s identity and way of life — should not be bulldozed to cut developers a cheap deal," said Representative Kathy Castor from Tampa Bay.

However, the Department of Environmental Protection said the plans only hope to expand public access to parks, increase outdoor activities and provide more lodging options to accommodate more tourists in these destinations.

Following major public interest in the plans, the Florida DEP said on Friday that they are rescheduling planned meetings for next week to accommodate bigger crowds. Meetings are now expected the week of Sept. 2.

