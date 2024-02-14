Governor DeSantis targets retail and porch thefts with new bill

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced proposed legislation to target the growing nationwide uptick of retail and porch theft.

At a press conference on Tuesday, DeSantis said that retailers across the country lost more than $100 billion to retail theft in 2022 – the sharp increases in major cities like New York, Los Angeles and Washington D.C. The governor touted his plan to target these criminals, so the issue doesn’t get worse in Florida.

He laid out legislation Tuesday that will make it a felony if a person commits two thefts within a year, rather than fives thefts within 45 days – as it is now.

CRIME: 2 men arrested after stealing golf cart from Brandon dealership, deputies say

As online shopping becomes more prominent, tens of millions of Americans have had packages stolen right from their front porch in recent years. To target porch piracy, the governor also announced legislation that would reduce the stolen property value necessary to charge criminals with a felony for stealing delivered packages.

"We’re reinforcing our retail theft laws, but we are also focusing on a new trend: porch piracy. Did you know that last year nearly half of Americans had a package stolen from their porch? Think about that," said Attorney General Ashley Moody at Tuesday’s press conference. "We are not going to stop this if people don’t feel they are going to be held accountable."

FOX 13 spoke with a long-time FedEx manager in the Tampa Bay area who said porch thefts are a huge problem.

MORE: Florida burglary suspect batters deputy after trying to hide from law enforcement in playground slide: FCSO

"I worked for FedEx for 35 years, and as a manager my last 22 years. I got a lot of calls from customers saying they didn’t get their packages, but that it was left it on the porch," says Marsha Burns. "[FedEx Couriers] are supposed to try to put it out of sight, but a lot of [thieves] would follow the couriers and wait until they pulled away and go and get the packages anyway."

The Tampa Police Department also had some advice on how to avoid these porch staffs back in November 2023.

"If you can have your package delivered when you’re home, that would be great. If you have a locker for your package, that’s even better to reduce the opportunity for the theft," said Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw.