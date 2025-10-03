Hulk Hogan to have portion of Clearwater Trail named in his honor

The Brief A portion of the Clearwater Trail will be named after Hulk Hogan The Hulk Hogan trail will be on a two-mile portion of the Clearwater Trail between Oak Avenue and Clearwater Drive. There will also be exercise stations on this portion of the trail.



Hulk Hogan, the iconic wrestler who died in Clearwater in July, will have a portion of the Clearwater Trail named after him.

Florida’s Governor Ron DeSantis made that announcement during a press conference at Hogan’s Hangout on Friday morning.

The backstory:

DeSantis said he met Hogan, whose real name is Terry Boella, at the end of May.

"He was proud to be a Floridian. He loved this state. He loved this community, so we were happy to declare August 1 as Hulk Hogan Day in the state of Florida, but we also wanted to think about what we can do that’s more lasting than that, especially in this community."

The Hulk Hogan trail will be on a two-mile portion of the Clearwater Trail between Oak Avenue and Clearwater Drive.

DeSantis said signs will go up on that portion of the trail in Hogan’s signature red and yellow colors.

There will also be different exercise stations along the way.

"People bike, they run, they walk, but why not have a pull-up bar there?" DeSantis asked. "You go for a two or three-mile walk and you knock out 30 pull-ups or so along the way. Do three sets of ten or something like that, it can make a big difference."

What they're saying:

DeSantis said renaming a portion of the trail will ensure that the wrestler’s name will live a long time.

"He always said ‘Hulkamania’ is going to live forever. I don’t think you’re ever going to be able to find somebody that’s going to be able to eclipse him in terms of the star-power that he brought to professional wrestling."

Hogan’s son Nick also spoke during the press conference.

He thanked the governor for naming a portion of the trail after his father, adding that Clearwater was his home no matter where he traveled around the world.

"He loved this community, and he loved the people here, so to know that a portion of the Clearwater trail has been dedicated in his honor is something that he would be so proud of and so happy about," Nick Hogan shared.

Jimmy ‘Mouth of the South’ Hart joked that Hulk Hogan would have been proud of the press conference because it was standing room only.

"I know the Hulkster is up in heaven right now and he’s looking down on this Clearwater Beach bar and he is with Andre the Giant and Macho Man Randy the Savage, Roddy Roddy Piper and the list goes on and on and they are saying, ‘Look man, you got a trail named after you. What do you think?’ And he’s going to go, ‘This is great because I’ve got my beach bar here in Clearwater Beach. I’ve got my wrestling shop a few doors down on Clearwater Beach. My homes are in Clearwater Beach, so this is such a great day.’"

Hart added that he and Hogan would sing karaoke every Monday night at Hogan’s Hangout.

As his voice cracked and eyes welled up, Hart shared, "We’d always sit here and do karaoke and the last thing he said to me was, "Jimmy, I want you to go up there and do your song ‘Keep on Dancing’ for me,' which I really hated doing…so we did it. I did it for him and I’m glad I did, and I won the championship belt here for doing that."