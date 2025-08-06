Hulk Hogan’s daughter didn’t attend his funeral: Here’s what she did instead
CLEARWATER, Fla. - Hulk Hogan’s family and friends said goodbye to the iconic wrestler in a private ceremony in Clearwater on Tuesday, but his daughter, Brooke, was reportedly absent.
Hogan, whose real name is Terry Boellea, died of a heart attack last month at the age of 71.
What they're saying:
On Instagram, his daughter posted a photo of her holding two babies and explained how she chose to honor her father and say her final goodbye.
Brooke Hogan and Hulk Hogan
The backstory:
Hogan rose to fame in the 1980s with Hulkamania.
He's credited with helping to propel WWE (formerly WWF) into the wrestling powerhouse it is today. He was the main draw for the first WrestleMania in 1985 and was a fixture for years, facing everyone from Andre the Giant and Randy Savage to The Rock and even company chairman Vince McMahon.
Hogan was also a celebrity outside the wrestling world, appearing in numerous movies and television shows, including a reality show about his life on VH1, "Hogan Knows Best."
Hulk Hogan gestures to the audience during his Hulkamania Tour at the Burswood Dome on November 24, 2009 in Perth, Australia.
Hogan's acting career began with a 1982 cameo role in Rocky III. He also starred in several films, including "No Holds Barred," "Suburban Commando" and "Mr. Nanny."
The WWE legend also starred in three television shows: "Hogan Knows Best," "Thunder in Paradise," and "China, IL," as well as in Right Guard commercials and the video game, Hulk Hogan's Main Event.
He won at least six WWE championships and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005 and then again in 2020.
