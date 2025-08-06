Hulk Hogan’s daughter didn’t attend his funeral: Here’s what she did instead

The Brief Hulk Hogan was laid to rest in a private ceremony in Clearwater on Tuesday. His daughter Brooke chose not to attend the funeral. She posted about her decision not to go to the service and explained how she honored her father instead.



Hulk Hogan’s family and friends said goodbye to the iconic wrestler in a private ceremony in Clearwater on Tuesday, but his daughter, Brooke, was reportedly absent.

Hogan, whose real name is Terry Boellea, died of a heart attack last month at the age of 71.

What they're saying:

On Instagram, his daughter posted a photo of her holding two babies and explained how she chose to honor her father and say her final goodbye.

"My father hated the morbidity of funerals, He didn’t want one. And although I know people grieve in many ways – and I’m so grateful for all celebrations and events organized to honor him, as his daughter, I had to make my own decision to honor him the best and most genuine way I knew how…privately…the way that made me feel the closest to him. The only thing missing today was him in his pop up lawn chair watching the waves…and the sunset.Daddy, we honored you in the simplest way that agreed with my soul. We took our babies to the beach, and put them in the same salty waters you loved. Molly loved the water. I think she'll be a "little fish" as you called me. We love you and honor the things that made you so special. Every grain of sand and every wave reminded me of being your beach baby, and brought us closer to you. I pray you are at peace and know how dearly I love you. Rest in heaven, Daddy." — Brooke Hogan

The backstory:

Hogan rose to fame in the 1980s with Hulkamania.

He's credited with helping to propel WWE (formerly WWF) into the wrestling powerhouse it is today. He was the main draw for the first WrestleMania in 1985 and was a fixture for years, facing everyone from Andre the Giant and Randy Savage to The Rock and even company chairman Vince McMahon.

Hogan was also a celebrity outside the wrestling world, appearing in numerous movies and television shows, including a reality show about his life on VH1, "Hogan Knows Best."

Hogan's acting career began with a 1982 cameo role in Rocky III. He also starred in several films, including "No Holds Barred," "Suburban Commando" and "Mr. Nanny."

The WWE legend also starred in three television shows: "Hogan Knows Best," "Thunder in Paradise," and "China, IL," as well as in Right Guard commercials and the video game, Hulk Hogan's Main Event.

He won at least six WWE championships and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2005 and then again in 2020.