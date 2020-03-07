Governor directs Florida Division of Emergency Management to Level II activation in response to coronavirus

article

On Saturday, Governor Ron DeSantis directed the Florida Division of Emergency Management to activate to Level II to coordinate the state’s response to COVID-19. He's asking that critical support be provided to the Florida Department of Health and county health departments.

The Governor’s orders follow Friday's announcement from the Florida Department of Health (DOH) that two people in the state have died and two new presumptive positive cases were confirmed in Broward County. Since the announcement, four more Floridians have tested presumptively positive for COVID-19.

If you feel sick

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

