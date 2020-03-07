More Floridians test presumptive positive for coronavirus

article

The Florida Department of Health announced four new presumptive positive COVID-19 cases in Charlotte County, Volusia County, Manatee County and Okaloosa County Saturday afternoon. Officials said the individuals are isolated and being properly cared for.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis directed the Florida Division of Emergency Services to activate to Level II to ensure Florida has all of the necessary resources to respond to COVID-19. He said it is critical that Florida has all state resources to mitigate and contain COVID-19.

The department lists the following statistics for current cases in the state:

Positive Cases of COVID-19

11 – Florida Residents

5 – Florida Cases Repatriated

1 – Non-Florida resident

Deaths

2 – Florida Residents

Number of Negative Test Results

100

Number of Pending Testing Results

88

Number of People Under Public Health Monitoring

278 – currently being monitored

1010 – people monitored to date

If you feel sick

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

LINK: Florida's COVID-19 website

CORONAVIRUS IN FLORIDA: What you need to know

Map of all known COVID-19 cases

