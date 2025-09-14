Expand / Collapse search

Grady Judd: Man drowns in Lake Clinch on Sunday

Published  September 14, 2025 6:16pm EDT
Polk County
    • A man drowned in Lake Clinch on Sunday, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.
    • Marine deputies and Frostproof Fire Rescue responded to the scene and found the man underwater.
    • The man's name has not been released at the time.

FROSTPROOF, Fla. - Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd says that a man drowned in Lake Clinch on Sunday afternoon.

What we know:

Marine deputies and Frostproof Fire Rescue responded to the scene and found the man underwater.

Despite life-saving efforts, the victim was pronounced dead.

What we don't know:

The man's name has not been released at the time.

