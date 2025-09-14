Grady Judd: Man drowns in Lake Clinch on Sunday
FROSTPROOF, Fla. - Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd says that a man drowned in Lake Clinch on Sunday afternoon.
What we know:
Marine deputies and Frostproof Fire Rescue responded to the scene and found the man underwater.
Despite life-saving efforts, the victim was pronounced dead.
What we don't know:
The man's name has not been released at the time.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Polk County Sheriff's Office.