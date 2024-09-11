Polk deputies in standoff with possibly armed suspect, traffic near US 98 in Lakeland shut down
LAKELAND, Fla. - Deputies with the Polk County Sheriff's Office shut down an area of Lakeland after they responded to a home for reports of shots fired.
According to PCSO, deputies arrived on scene and tried to talk to a man, but he wouldn't come out to talk to them. They believe he is armed, but they reported they don't think he has any hostages.
PCSO has multiple units on scene and they have shut down Rockridge Road and US 98 out of an abundance of caution.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.