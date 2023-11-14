Grady’s Judd’s ‘Sheriff on a Shelf’ is back for the holidays to benefit the Polk County Sheriff’s Charities

article

It’s that time of year when Santa is making a list and checking it twice, but Saint Nick isn’t the only one keeping an eye on how children are behaving. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office recently announced that its ‘Sheriff on a Shelf’ is back by popular demand.

Instead of an ‘Elf on a Shelf’, a miniature version of Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd can sit on your shelf this holiday season.

In a Facebook post by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the agency states that the ‘Sheriff on a Shelf’ does what the other shelf-dwelling elves do - watches over the children, making sure they’re nice not naughty, and sharing his intel with Saint Nick.

‘Sheriff on a Shelf’ in previous years. Courtesy: Polk County Sheriff's Office

The PCSO says unlike ‘Elf on the Shelf’, ‘Sheriff on a Shelf’ doesn’t have to move each day to different locations in your home. He doesn’t even have to go away when the Christmas tree gets tossed to the curb. Sheriff Judd can hang out with you and the family all year round as a reminder of how children can be nice all year.

A ‘Sheriff on a Shelf’ is $20, and all proceeds go to Polk Sheriff’s Charities. Sales are cash and in-person only at: