Grady’s Judd’s ‘Sheriff on a Shelf’ is back for the holidays to benefit the Polk County Sheriff’s Charities
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. - It’s that time of year when Santa is making a list and checking it twice, but Saint Nick isn’t the only one keeping an eye on how children are behaving. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office recently announced that its ‘Sheriff on a Shelf’ is back by popular demand.
Instead of an ‘Elf on a Shelf’, a miniature version of Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd can sit on your shelf this holiday season.
In a Facebook post by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the agency states that the ‘Sheriff on a Shelf’ does what the other shelf-dwelling elves do - watches over the children, making sure they’re nice not naughty, and sharing his intel with Saint Nick.
‘Sheriff on a Shelf’ in previous years. Courtesy: Polk County Sheriff's Office
The PCSO says unlike ‘Elf on the Shelf’, ‘Sheriff on a Shelf’ doesn’t have to move each day to different locations in your home. He doesn’t even have to go away when the Christmas tree gets tossed to the curb. Sheriff Judd can hang out with you and the family all year round as a reminder of how children can be nice all year.
A ‘Sheriff on a Shelf’ is $20, and all proceeds go to Polk Sheriff’s Charities. Sales are cash and in-person only at:
- PCSO Sheriff's Operations Center, 1891 Jim Keene Blvd, Winter Haven
- Central District, 3635 Avenue G NW, Winter Haven
- Southeast District, 4011 Sgt. Mary Campbell Way, Lake Wales
- Northeast District, 1100 Dunson Rd, Davenport
- Northwest District, 1045 Wedgewood Estates Blvd, Lakeland (north)
- Southwest District, 4120 US Hwy 98 South AKA Bartow Rd, Lakeland (south)
- Central County Jail lobby, 2390 Bob Phillips Rd, Bartow