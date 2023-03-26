Grammy-nominated singer gives speech to 'Dreamers' at Disney World

Grammy-nominated singer Halle Bailey arrived at Walt Disney World on Sunday to give an inspirational speech to 100 ‘Dreamers.’

Bailey, who will play Ariel in the upcoming live-action remake of Disney’s "The Little Mermaid," spoke to 100 students from across the country who participated in the 16th year of the Disney Dreamers Academy.

The four-day mentoring event, which happens every year, featured several empowering sessions from multiple celebrities at Disney World, performances from Disney Live Entertainment, and a moving ring ceremony to mark the teens' special achievements.

All the students in the program had an opportunity to be a part of a parade at Magic Kingdom Park with Bailey, several students experienced the new TRON Lightcycle/Run rollercoaster ahead of its official opening on April 4.

Two aspiring filmmakers were surprised by Bailey with a personal invitation to join her on the red carpet at the upcoming world premiere of the live-action remake of Disney’s "The Little Mermaid" in Hollywood.

Three teens interested in music careers got a surprise visit from Grammy award-winning artist H.E.R., who gifted each teen an autographed guitar.

Another student who is interested in a broadcast career was surprised by ABC’s Good Morning America, which invited the teen to take part in an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour of the show from its New York studios.

The 100 students are selected from thousands of nationwide applicants and, along with a parent or guardian, they received an all-expense-paid trip to Walt Disney World to participate in the program, which features career-oriented workshops, leadership seminars and presentations by celebrity guests, community leaders, educators and Disney executives.