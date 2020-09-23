Greco Middle School teacher sent 'explicit' messages to student and other minors, deputies say

article

Detectives with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said they arrested a middle school teacher for sending inappropriate messages to a male student through social media, and they are looking for other possible victims.

The agency said 28-year-old James Michaud, an AVID teacher at Greco Middle School, turned himself in on Tuesday. Deputies said they began investigating on Sept. 12 after the student's parents filed a complaint.

During the investigation, detectives said they learned Michaud sent "explicit messages of sexual nature" to the student several times on social media.

Michaud was arrested on several charges including authority figure soliciting a student, transmission of harmful materials to a minor, unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

The investigation also revealed that the teacher sent messages to other minors. Detectives are trying to determine whether they are also Greco Middle students. Anyone who believes they could be a victim or has information related to the case is asked to call the sheriff's office at 812-247-8200.

"It's sickening to know an adult, entrusted to educate and mentor our children, abused his position to prey on this young and innocent victim," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "Unfortunately, we believe he may have done the same to other minors and urge them to please come forward. This man will not get away with this deplorable behavior and his victims should not suffer in silence."

According to the Hillsborough County Public Schools' website, AVID stands for Advance Via Individual Determination. In a now-deleted school profile about Michaud, he "enjoyed seeing the students every day."

The remainder of the Hillsborough County Public Schools' now-deleted "employee excellence" profile on Michaud can be read below:

"When it comes to students at Achievement Schools, they really are amazing students. One of the things the students here will tell you is that they just want someone who is real, and I do my best to keep it real with them. They find not just a teacher in me, but also a confidant. We have real conversations, life conversations. To me, it’s more than just teaching, it’s being a mentor.

As long as you show you care, and you build that relationship with them, they will respect you. All of last year, and so far this year, I have yet to write a disciplinary referral. One of the reasons is because I believe in building that relationship with the students.

One of the things I love, especially in AVID, is seeing the growth in the students and witnessing them developing into leaders.

I love the kids here. They need you. They need us. They need those people who want to be there for them.

I get to wake up every day knowing I’m making a difference in these kids’ lives.

This is Why #WeAchieveTogether."

FOX 13 has reached out to the school district for Michaud's current employment status.