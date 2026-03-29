Greene Turtle brings Maryland style comfort food to Tampa

The Brief Maryland-based restaurant The Greene Turtle brings Maryland-style comfort food with a coastal connection. Crab cakes are a building block of much of the menu, but land-lubbers will be happy to find typical pub fare available there too. For the health conscious, the salads bring a mixture of fresh greens, vegetables and berries with the option of seafood proteins to boost each dish.



For signature crab cakes made in Maryland style, not Tampa style, The Greene Turtle hopes to let customers know they are the place to get those iconic flavors that help Marylanders feel like they're back home.

Maryland Crab Cakes in Tampa

The Maryland mainstay opened in the south of Gandy area of Tampa this past September.

They've brought all the familiar flavors of the franchise from the Chesapeake Bay area to Tampa Bay.

What they're saying:

"So, Greene Turtle's a concept (that) started in 1976," said Charles Locke, the General Manager. "Crab is our main piece that we just feature. We have an amazing crab cake. We have an amazing crab dip. And it brings back the seaside, the oceanside."

The crab dip comes as an appetizer or a main meal. The crab cakes come as an entrée or in a sandwich or as a melt, but that's not all they serve at The Greene Turtle.

"We have amazing wings here. We have hand-breaded chicken tenders," said Locke, "Our burgers are amazing, delicious. We have a Chesapeake burger which has a crab dip on top of it, which I didn't think I was going to care for, but the crab dip and the bacon is absolutely delicious."

They also offer typical pub fare and some special healthy options for the more health conscious.

"So, we got some healthy salads, a couple of salads, some bowls, too," Locke said.

Dig deeper:

The Greene Turtle isn't just a venue for great food, Locke said it's a great place for people to just hang out together and enjoy some great service and family time, even if that family member is the four-legged kind.

"I got more dogs than kids and strollers out there, but it's just a warm, comfortable atmosphere, and hospitality is a lost art," Lock said. "We have families in here, we know their story, we know their kids, their histories. And the crazy thing is, there's so many dogs in this neighborhood, and our patio is packed. You come on a Saturday and Sunday, I got dogs everywhere."

What's next:

You can find The Greene Turtle at 5224 Bridge Street in South Tampa, west of West Shore Boulevard and South of Gandy Boulevard. They open at 11am every day. See their menu and specials here.