Groundbreaking RSV vaccine facing major shortages

Respiratory syncytial virus, more commonly known as RSV, is a respiratory virus that infects the lungs and breathing passages.

It affects all age groups, but can be especially serious for young children. RSV spikes in the winter months, and can lead to hospitalization or, in some cases, be fatal.

For decades, doctors say there hasn’t been a great treatment option after testing positive, besides administering oxygen.

This year, two promising drugs have hit the market – but not without their own challenges.

The first is an antibody treatment that stays in the body for months. The problem is that, with an uptick in cases, the drug is facing major shortages.

"This new medicine was so groundbreaking because it has a much longer what we call 'half-life.’ It lasts in the body much longer," Dr. John Prpich said. "I'm not sure if they just underestimated production, but it's been-- they have not been able to meet the demand at the very beginning."

A new vaccine for expecting mothers has also hit the market this Fall, which can pass antibodies to their child, giving them immunity before they are even born.

FOX 13 spoke with one mother who said after her older children came close to death with RSV years ago, she is not hesitating to schedule her vaccine appointment.

"I had a set of twins 19 years ago, and they ended up with RSV and there was no vaccine then. They were on oxygen in the hospital for almost a month because of it," Michelle Boutain said. "Now that I’m pregnant again, they said there was a vaccine for RSV, and I said when can I get it and how is it done?"

Dr. Prpich, a pediatric pulmonologist, said there’s a push for women to get the vaccine when pregnant, to circumvent the need for the antibody drug that is facing shortage issues.

"Since there's the shortage, there's now a bigger push to make sure that we're also trying to vaccinate those moms whenever we're able to so that we know at least that those young infants are covered by that passive immunity," explained Prpich

An emergency room physician with AdventHealth Tampa spoke with FOX 13 just minutes after seeing a young child who tested positive for RSV and had to be transferred to a pediatric center because of their respiratory status.

Dr. Michael Patch said, although there are ways to prevent the uptick in this illness this season, this new antibody treatment will help.

"Anytime a treatment comes out that shows benefit, like this new antibody does, it’s an extra tool in our arsenal to help prevent kids getting very sick," Dr. Patch said. "Fortunately, most of the kids that we see that do test positive for RSV can go home, but you have to be on the lookout for the high risk."

Still, Dr. Patch said to use these simple tips to prevent an illness from coming this winter season: "Keeping things cleaned, like surfaces, washing hands, getting you and your children vaccinated, following CDC guidelines, avoiding contact with those that are sick."