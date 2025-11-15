Group of masked suspects rob Port Richey business at gunpoint: PSO

The Brief A group of masked suspects robbed a Port Richey business at gunpoint, according to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office. Deputies are still looking for one of the suspects.



The Pasco Sheriff's Office arrested three suspects after an armed robbery in Port Richey around 2:15 p.m. on Saturday.

The backstory:

Deputies say that the three masked suspects entered a business near U.S. Hwy. 19 and took merchandise while displaying a firearm.

A fourth suspect picked the others up and they drove away.

Pasco deputies tracked the car into Hernando County and followed closely behind them. When the suspect's car stopped at a red light, one of them jumped out.

Hernando and Pasco deputies conducted a traffic stop and that's when another suspect fled. They were quickly located.

Deputies are still looking for one of the suspects.

The investigation is ongoing.

