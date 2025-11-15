Group of masked suspects rob Port Richey business at gunpoint: PSO
PORT RICHEY, Fla. - The Pasco Sheriff's Office arrested three suspects after an armed robbery in Port Richey around 2:15 p.m. on Saturday.
The backstory:
Deputies say that the three masked suspects entered a business near U.S. Hwy. 19 and took merchandise while displaying a firearm.
A fourth suspect picked the others up and they drove away.
Pasco deputies tracked the car into Hernando County and followed closely behind them. When the suspect's car stopped at a red light, one of them jumped out.
Hernando and Pasco deputies conducted a traffic stop and that's when another suspect fled. They were quickly located.
Deputies are still looking for one of the suspects.
The investigation is ongoing.
