Group of masked suspects rob Port Richey business at gunpoint: PSO

Published  November 15, 2025 6:50pm EST
Pasco County
The Brief

    • A group of masked suspects robbed a Port Richey business at gunpoint, according to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office.
    • Deputies are still looking for one of the suspects.

PORT RICHEY, Fla. - The Pasco Sheriff's Office arrested three suspects after an armed robbery in Port Richey around 2:15 p.m. on Saturday.

The backstory:

Deputies say that the three masked suspects entered a business near U.S. Hwy. 19 and took merchandise while displaying a firearm.

A fourth suspect picked the others up and they drove away.

Pasco deputies tracked the car into Hernando County and followed closely behind them. When the suspect's car stopped at a red light, one of them jumped out.

Hernando and Pasco deputies conducted a traffic stop and that's when another suspect fled. They were quickly located.

Deputies are still looking for one of the suspects.

The investigation is ongoing.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Pasco County Sheriff's Office.

