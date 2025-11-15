Lake Wales armed robbery at gas station, police looking for two masked suspects

The Brief Two masked suspects robbed a Lake Wales gas station early on Saturday morning. One of the suspects showed the only employee on duty a black handgun before taking cash from the register. It happened at Quality Petroleum at 704 N Scenic Highway.



Lake Wales police are searching for two suspects after an armed robbery at a gas station early on Friday morning.

Investigators say two masked people entered Quality Petroleum at 704 N Scenic Highway at around 2:02 a.m.

Police say one suspect posed as a customer and approached the checkout counter with two Gatorade bottles. The other suspect moved behind the counter and showed the only employee on duty a black handgun before taking cash from the register.

Both suspects then left and headed south.

Suspect descriptions

Suspect 1: Grey pants, with a possible logo, dark shoes, black sweatshirt, gloves, a multicolored mask and sunglasses.

Suspect 2: Black pants, black sweatshirt, black mask, gloves, sunglasses and armed with a handgun.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about this incident is being asked to contact the Lake Wales Police Department at (863) 678-4223 or to remain anonymous by calling Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-888-400-8477.

