Group putting smiles on seniors' faces during holidays

Holidays can be a sad time for seniors who don't have family close by but a program in Tampa is working to bring them Christmas cheer.

For Kristi Campbell, nothing makes her happier than putting smiles on the faces of seniors.

For 13 years, Campbell has been part of Be a Santa to a Senior, an organization that provides Christmas presents for seniors who otherwise might not get one.

"We don't want them to not feel like they are not loved. So this is that gift that tells them that they are loved," she explained. "It's really pretty cool when you hear the positive impact and how much they have enjoyed their gift."

The seniors' gift requests are written on paper ornaments and put into local businesses and retail stores. Customers take names off the tree, purchase the gifts, and return them to the store.

"We have so many stylists here and so many clients coming through our door every day. This is the perfect spot for us to give back," said Salon Lofts Owner Holly Munnerlyn.

Members of Shapes Health Club have given more than 1,300 gifts in 13 years.

Owner Mary Nash said, "It's a great thing to see people so happy. I mean, the members are so happy sharing their love with the community."

"One adult child was at a memory care center and said that was the first time she saw her mother smile in years, when she got her baby doll," said Kristi.

It's a community effort that seniors really appreciate. For more information and to donate, visit www.beasantatoasenior.com.