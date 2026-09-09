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Grouper tacos with coleslaw and cilantro lime crema recipe

By Chef Terrell Manning
FOX 13 News
Recipes
Published September 9, 2026 4:56 PM EDT
Published September 9, 2026 4:56 PM EDT
Grouper tacos with coleslaw and cilantro lime crema.
Grouper tacos with coleslaw and cilantro lime crema.

Grouper tacos with coleslaw and cilantro lime crema.

Chef Terrell Manning shows us how to cook grouper tacos with coleslaw and cilantro lime crema. 

TAMPA, Fla. - Learn to make Chef Terrell’s grouper tacos with coleslaw and cilantro lime crema recipe.

Fish Tacos

  • 2 grouper fillet pieces (2 oz each)
  • 1 tbsp Chef's Secret Seasoning, for blackening the fish
  • 1 tbsp unsalted butter
  • 1 tsp neutral oil (canola or avocado)
  • 2 corn or flour tortillas, small street-taco size

Slaw

  • 1/2 ripe mango, thinly sliced
  • 1 cup green cabbage, thinly shaved
  • 1 tbsp red wine vinegar
  • 1/4 tsp dried Mexican oregano
  • 1/4 tsp salt, for the slaw
  • 1/8 tsp black pepper, for the slaw

 

Cilantro Lime Crema

  • 1/4 cup sour cream
  • 1 chipotle pepper in adobo, minced
  • 1 tsp hot sauce
  • 1/4 tsp Chef's Secret Seasoning, for the crema
  • 1/2 lime, juiced
  • 2 tbsp fresh cilantro, chopped

The Source: This recipe comes from Chef Terrell Manning

Recipes