Grouper tacos with coleslaw and cilantro lime crema recipe
TAMPA, Fla. - Learn to make Chef Terrell’s grouper tacos with coleslaw and cilantro lime crema recipe.
Fish Tacos
- 2 grouper fillet pieces (2 oz each)
- 1 tbsp Chef's Secret Seasoning, for blackening the fish
- 1 tbsp unsalted butter
- 1 tsp neutral oil (canola or avocado)
- 2 corn or flour tortillas, small street-taco size
Slaw
- 1/2 ripe mango, thinly sliced
- 1 cup green cabbage, thinly shaved
- 1 tbsp red wine vinegar
- 1/4 tsp dried Mexican oregano
- 1/4 tsp salt, for the slaw
- 1/8 tsp black pepper, for the slaw
Cilantro Lime Crema
- 1/4 cup sour cream
- 1 chipotle pepper in adobo, minced
- 1 tsp hot sauce
- 1/4 tsp Chef's Secret Seasoning, for the crema
- 1/2 lime, juiced
- 2 tbsp fresh cilantro, chopped
The Source: This recipe comes from Chef Terrell Manning