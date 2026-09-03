Guatemalan woman in U.S. illegally arrested after backing into Polk deputy's patrol vehicle: PCSO

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The Brief A Guatemalan woman was arrested Wednesday after backing her vehicle into a deputy's patrol cruiser during a Lakeland traffic stop, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office. Catarina Andres, 46, told investigators she accidentally shifted her car into neutral instead of park at Wabash Avenue and Dille Street. Deputies discovered Andres had no valid driver's license and is living in the U.S. illegally, prompting an ICE detainer request, PCSO said.



A Guatemalan woman living in the United States illegally was arrested early Wednesday after she backed her vehicle into a Polk County Sheriff's Office deputy's patrol vehicle during a traffic stop in Lakeland, according to PCSO.

Deputies said the incident happened around 3:15 a.m. at the intersection of Wabash Avenue and Dille Street.

Lakeland traffic stop crash

What we know:

The deputy was walking toward the driver's side window of a 2003 Honda when the vehicle began moving backward, PCSO said. The Honda then crashed into the deputy's patrol vehicle.

The driver was identified as Catarina Andres, 46.

Andres told the deputy she accidentally put the vehicle in neutral instead of park, causing it to roll backward, according to the sheriff's office. The crash caused minimal damage to both vehicles.

License check and ICE detainer

Dig deeper:

During the traffic stop, the deputy learned that Andres did not have a valid driver's license and was in the U.S. illegally, according to PCSO.

Andres was arrested and faces a charge of no valid driver's license, a misdemeanor.

PCSO said U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement requested that an ICE detainer be placed on Andres.

Immigration case status

What we don't know:

Authorities have not confirmed how long Andres has lived in the Lakeland area or the exact timeline for potential immigration court proceedings.