Gulfport exhibition features ceramic pots built for oyster reef restoration

The Brief Ceramics artist Ashley Rivers is creating textured clay pots designed to act as artificial habitats for wild oyster larvae. She's partnering with the non-profit Oyster River Ecology to restore marine ecosystems. The functional art pieces are currently on exhibition at the Brenda McMahon Gallery in Gulfport.



Ashley Rivers is using her ceramics skills to draw attention to the challenges that the local oyster population faces in the area.

A Powerful Mollusk

The backstory:

Oysters serve as vital powerhouses for Florida's marine ecosystems by filtering water, protecting vulnerable coastlines, and providing shelter to small fish and shellfish.

"They're incredibly important," Rivers said. "They filter like 50 gallons of water, for like one oyster in a single day."

Native oyster reefs continue to disappear at alarming rates. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), oyster populations are at an historic low.

The Art of Environmental Restoration

What they're saying:

Oysters shape the ideas behind Rivers' latest project. "LIV(IN)G Estuary: A Space Between" is currently on display at the Brenda McMahon Gallery in Gulfport.

One of the displays features artificial oyster pots destined to become hopeful habitats for oyster larvae in the Manatee River.

"You literally see your fingerprints in every little stamp. I want to keep that. I left every dent. I left everything that the clay would normally have. I didn't try and smooth everything away," Rivers said.

That intentional roughness serves a critical purpose underwater.

"That texture is what makes these pieces helpful for the environment," Rivers explained. "The oysters and corals, they like texture. They like having grit and roughness to grab onto."

Partnering for Ecosystem Recovery

Dig deeper:

To bring the project to life, Rivers is partnering with Oyster River Ecology, a local non-profit organization dedicated to restoring native oyster reefs. The organization manufactures and places concrete oyster rag structures into the Manatee River to jump-start natural reef growth.

Rivers plans to add her oyster pots to their rags after her exhibition concludes at the end of September.

"If we give the oysters something to attach to, they're going to, and they're going to thrive," Rivers said.

Raising Awareness

What's next:

For those interested in learning more about the intersection of art and marine biology, Rivers will host an artist talk and live demonstration on Saturday night at the Brenda McMahon Gallery, where she will show attendees how to craft their own oyster pots.