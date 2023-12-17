Gulfport residents clean up after storm causes flooding, power outages

Daylight on Sunday showed Gulfport residents the aftermath of storm surge brought by gusty winds and downpours overnight.

Sailboats in Boca Ciega Bay were pushed ashore, stranded cars were totaled, and almost three feet of water had seeped into downtown homes and businesses along Beach Blvd & Shore Blvd.

"There's no damage inside the historic Gulfport casino," City of Gulfport Public Information Officer Justin Shea confirmed. "I counted about five boats on the municipal beach, and we're really just stressing to people that they need to stay out of these floodwaters."

Shea also explained that a transformer blew on 54th street, leaving some people without power for hours.

Store and restaurant owners got right to work vacuuming and sweeping water and debris out of their establishments, and they weren't cleaning up alone. Locals like Karen Love showed up to simply lend a helping hand, like she's done plenty of storms before.

"I've been here 13 years, and I'm guessing I've done cleanups maybe six or seven times," Love explained. "I know every one of these shop owners and consider most of them friends if not acquaintances, and they're real people, and they're hardworking, and they're small business people."

They're also not strangers to flood damage. Love told FOX 13 that many of them have invested in waterproof flooring and water-resistant paneling over time. After assessing the damage and disinfecting, some were hoping to open back up as soon as this afternoon.

Calling on others to volunteer their time, Love hopes the extra support from neighbors will move things along quicker.

"I don't want to cry, but we live in a community where we help each other," she said with tears in her eyes. "This is the norm."