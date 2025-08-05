Gulfport still recovering from 'triple threat' storms one year after Hurricane Debby

The Brief Gulfport is still recovering one year after Hurricane Debby backed up the city’s stormwater system. Debby was the first of the three major storms in a year for the community. City leaders said stormwater upgrades are planned.



Exactly one year ago, Hurricane Debby brushed by the Tampa Bay area, flooding Gulfport and setting off what would become a relentless storm season.

What we know:

Debby was followed by Hurricanes Helene and Milton, each piling on more damage.

Gulfport Vice Mayor April Thanos said 637 homes and apartments – roughly 10% of the city – flooded during Debby. While debris cleanup happened quickly, permitting backlogs and additional storms stalled reconstruction.

As of late July, only nine homeowners had completed repairs and closed their permits.

The backstory:

After Debby, Gulfport residents faced scattered boats, destroyed property and a beach stripped of sand. The historic Gulfport Casino — on the National Register of Historic Places — remains untouched as federal and state agencies determine how to restore it properly.

The city has since added some sand back to the beach, reviving community events like volleyball tournaments. The Bert and Walter Williams Pier also reopened, though lighting upgrades are still pending.

What they're saying:

Despite the slow road to recovery, Gulfport residents have leaned on each other.

"O’Maddy’s has always been the place to go," said Jennifer Kimbrell, the manager of O’Maddy’s Bar & Grille. "No matter what storm you’re facing in life, people come here for comfort."

Thanos echoed that sentiment: "People were amazing at pitching in and helping each other."

What's next:

Gulfport is conducting a stormwater system study and vulnerability assessment in hopes of securing a grant to upgrade its aging pipes. The results are expected in December.