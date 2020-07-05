Gym, restaurant damaged in Odessa fire

article

A fire broke out on Saturday at a shopping plaza housing an Anytime Fitness and a Three Brothers Pizza restaurant located at 17765 Gunn Highway in Odessa.

According to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue, the fire started in the back of the building and spread quickly to the roof. It took about 40 minutes to put out.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Fire Rescue

All patrons were evacuated and no one was injured, according to firefighters.

According to HCFR, there is extensive damage to the gym equipment and restaurant interior.