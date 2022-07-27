Habitat for Humanity continues growth of St. Pete's affordable housing options

St. Petersburg’s mayor has chosen Habitat for Humanity as the developer for two properties in the city to bring relief to the city’s housing crisis.

The organization has been selected for two projects in South St. Pete to help working families.

The first is smaller, and it will be called The Grove, with 10 – 14 townhomes to St. Pete.

The larger project called Pelican Place, on the corner of 22nd and 18th Street, will bring 44 town homes.

"We saw both of these parcels as having an opportunity to serve more families so going a little bit denser on the properties, by doing some multifamily development," said Habitat CEO Mike Sutton.

The homes are geared towards working families with decent credit who can afford a 0% mortgage, with payment of $1,000 to $1,200 a month.

Near the Habitat for Humanity projects, The Sugar Hill Group has proposed transforming the old Tangerine Midtown Plaza into more than 100 affordable housing units.

The city is waiting to hear proposals from other developers before making a decision.