Habitat for Humanity offering free furniture vouchers to help Hurricane Ian victims replace their belongings

Up and down the streets of Englewood, belongings ruined by Hurricane Ian are tossed to the curb.

"It's definitely emotionally taxing," said Amanda Nelson.

Nelson was lucky — flooding didn't make its way into her home, but across the street, her neighbors lost everything.

"There's tons of water damage, even my work. We aren’t even in Englewood, we lost our roof at work," she said.

The sight caught the attention of volunteers and employees of Habitat of Humanity South Sarasota County. Some of them were impacted by Hurricane Ian themselves and they say once they saw the devastation, they knew they had to get a program going together to make sure the community would come back stronger than ever.

"We are not really a disaster relief organization, but we felt compelled to get involved. This is our service area and we see people suffering," said Christina McCauley, the CEO Habitat South Sarasota.

RELATED: Sarasota County continues cleanup one month after Hurricane Ian

The organization is offering vouchers so people can replace their belongings. Once approved, they can pick up what they need at their Restore location in Venice.

"They have no beds, no couch, no tables," McCauley said. "So even once they fix their house, it’s just going to be an empty house and they will need to fill it up again — and that’s why we are here."

Furniture damaged by flooding from Hurricane Ian sits out by the curb in an Englewood neighborhood.

They hope it will be one burden to ease.

"Some of it’s unbelievable the stuff that we get in here. You can walk around and see," said Steve Schieferly.

Those working here understand what others are experiencing.

"My ceiling came down in my garage and my kitchen. I lost my pool screen and fencing, that type of thing but I’m here and that’s the good news," said Megan Randall, the store's assistant manager.

RELATED: Hundreds of Hurricane Ian survivors denied FEMA help after being approved

Randall is now working to help get furniture to those who need it, making sure her community joins together to recover.

"It helps me get away from my own issues at home. And it’s been wonderful to help others," she said. "It’s been such an amazing feeling. The community has really come together to help others."

To apply for a voucher, visit Habitat for Humanity South Sarasota's website.

Once approved, you will be emailed a voucher that you can redeem for free furniture at their ReStore, located at 1400 Ogden Road in Venice.