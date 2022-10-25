Hundreds of Hurricane Ian survivors denied FEMA help after being approved

Hundreds of survivors of Hurricane Ian applied for FEMA's help. They were approved, but the money never came and neither did an explanation.

Pam Johnson and her husband, who are North Port residents, waited weeks for the money they needed – only to find out it's not going to come. The couple rode out the hurricane in their home of 22 years as the wind howled around them and grew stronger.

"We had panels coming down, we had ceilings dropping down," Johnson said.

Large gaping holes were left in their ceiling and wind and water damage can still be seen.

"There's styrofoam up there, and I’ve had styrofoam every day I’ve had to get out," she said.

After calling their insurance adjustor, Johnson filled out an application for assistance from FEMA.

"I've not asked for assistance too much, but we really needed it this time. We needed it just to get by," she said.

A letter from FEMA arrived, saying they were approved for $700 for Critical Needs Assistance. They went ahead and bought water, her husband's insulin and supplies to tarp their roof.

"We got extra insulin, because most people don’t realize diabetics will go up and down when there’s a crisis," Johnson said.

Johnson and her husband waited and checked their bank account and mailbox, but nothing came. When she placed a call to FEMA on Monday, she was told the $700 wasn't coming.

"It's bad enough you’re going through something like this, but to be promised by the federal government that you’re going to get some kind of assistance, even though it’s little. Just a little thing means a lot when you’re going through a disaster. It really does," she said.

FEMA admits it made a mistake. They said an error occurred and 441 people who were told they would receive Critical Needs Assistance (CNA) were then denied.

They said the funds are only available to those who will be or are currently displaced from their homes.

In a statement FEMA said:

"We are committed to addressing the needs of survivors, especially those with added economic burden, and are contacting each person who received an improper payment to determine the best course of action for their unique situation."

FEMA said they are now contacting those impacted. Federal officials said some of these applicants (271) were later made eligible for CNA based on additional updates provided after applying. FEMA will continue to monitor for any additional applicants who may eventually become eligible.

Johnson said she wouldn't have found out, if she hadn't of called.

"I want other people to know that they may not be getting what they were promised from FEMA," she said.