Habitat for Humanity plans 75-home development in Pinellas Park

With help from a generous landowner, Habitat for Humanity of Pinellas & West Pasco Counties is kicking off their largest project ever. Tellor Estates, which is located in Pinellas Park, consists of developing and building 75 single-family homes for low-income families.

According to Mike Sutton, president and CEO of Habitat for Humanity of West Pasco and Pinellas Counties, the project came out of partnership with the city of Pinellas Park and a private citizen who owned the property.

“The resident was looking to sell off the property that had been owned for generations by her family and wanted to keep the property affordable for future homeowners. She saw an opportunity to partner with us and then sold the property to Habitat at a much-reduced amount,” said Sutton.

The difference between Habitat for Humanity and other housing providers is that all of the homeowners put 'sweat equity hours' into each home. These hours help homeowners feel more invested in the property once they move in.

There are 350 to 400 sweat equity hours put into each home and each homeowner is required to complete 20 home-buyer education classes.

“Homeowners are provided this opportunity to own their own home through Habitat and they are being set up for success," Sutton explained. "We are giving them all the tools they need to be a successful homeowner.”

“When you put 75 families next to each other like that, and have been through the education and training,they learn how to care for their house and be a good neighbor.”

According to Sutton, the plan for Tellor Estates is to start a new house in the community each week and build out the community until each home is complete.

There are a number of ways people can engage with Habitat for Humanity. The organization is always looking for volunteers to help construct and develop houses, as well as donations.

LINK: For more information please visit: https://habitatpwp.org/