Haines City crash on US-27 kills Davenport man: FHP
HAINES CITY, Fla. - A deadly crash on US-27 in Haines City claimed the life of a 20-year-old on Sunday after the victim turned into the path of an oncoming Tesla Model 3 at the intersection of Blue Heron Blvd., according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
What we know:
The driver of the Tesla, a 26-year-old Haines City man, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
READ: PCFR Battalion Chief collides with van, multiple people hospitalized
The victim from Davenport was driving a Kia Sedan southbound when he attempted to cross US-27. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
What we don't know:
Names of both people involved have not been released.
CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Florida Highway Patrol.