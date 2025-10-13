Expand / Collapse search

Haines City crash on US-27 kills Davenport man: FHP

Published  October 13, 2025 12:37pm EDT
Haines City
The Brief

    • One man is dead and another is injured after a crash on US-27 in Haines City on Sunday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
    • Investigators say the victim turned into the path of an oncoming Tesla Model 3 at the intersection of Blue Heron Blvd.
    • Names of both people involved have not been released.

HAINES CITY, Fla. - A deadly crash on US-27 in Haines City claimed the life of a 20-year-old on Sunday after the victim turned into the path of an oncoming Tesla Model 3 at the intersection of Blue Heron Blvd., according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

What we know:

The driver of the Tesla, a 26-year-old Haines City man, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim from Davenport was driving a Kia Sedan southbound when he attempted to cross US-27. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

What we don't know:

Names of both people involved have not been released.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Florida Highway Patrol.

