Haines City crash on US-27 kills Davenport man: FHP

The Brief One man is dead and another is injured after a crash on US-27 in Haines City on Sunday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Investigators say the victim turned into the path of an oncoming Tesla Model 3 at the intersection of Blue Heron Blvd. Names of both people involved have not been released.



A deadly crash on US-27 in Haines City claimed the life of a 20-year-old on Sunday after the victim turned into the path of an oncoming Tesla Model 3 at the intersection of Blue Heron Blvd., according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

What we know:

The driver of the Tesla, a 26-year-old Haines City man, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

READ: PCFR Battalion Chief collides with van, multiple people hospitalized

The victim from Davenport was driving a Kia Sedan southbound when he attempted to cross US-27. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

What we don't know:

Names of both people involved have not been released.

CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube