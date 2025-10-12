PCFR Battalion Chief collides with van, multiple people hospitalized
BARTOW, Fla. - A Polk County Fire Rescue Battalion Chief was responding to an emergency call with lights and sirens before crashing into a van on Saturday morning.
The crash at the intersection of County Rd. 640 and Mimosa Ave. in Bartow hospitalized five people including one trauma patient, according to PCFR.
A Level One Mass Casualty Incident was determined due to the number of patients.
The PCFR Battalion Chief did not sustain any injuries.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
