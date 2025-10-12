PCFR Battalion Chief collides with van, multiple people hospitalized

The Brief A Level One Mass Casualty Incident was triggered after a Polk County Fire Rescue Battalion Chief crashed into a van with multiple people inside on Saturday morning. The crash happened at the intersection of County Rd. 640 and Mimosa Ave. in Bartow. PCFR says that five people were hospitalized, including one trauma patient.



A Polk County Fire Rescue Battalion Chief was responding to an emergency call with lights and sirens before crashing into a van on Saturday morning.

The crash at the intersection of County Rd. 640 and Mimosa Ave. in Bartow hospitalized five people including one trauma patient, according to PCFR.

A Level One Mass Casualty Incident was determined due to the number of patients.

The PCFR Battalion Chief did not sustain any injuries.

