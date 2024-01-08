Haines City Fire Department tells its story through upcoming documentary series

A small fire department in Haines City is now sharing its own story.

'Through the Smoke' is a documentary series created by the Haines City Fire Department that will feature their firefighters and command staff's day-to-day life, including what happens both on and off calls.

READ: Polk County siblings among 3 arrested for Capitol Riot on third anniversary

Additionally, it will dispel some common misconceptions about the fire service and will showcase the first responders themselves and their unique personalities.

Photo courtesy: Haines City Fire Department

"It can definitely be very humorous at times for sure, and I may have to keep my guys in line. No, I'm sure they'll be fine," said Zach Hamelton, a spokesperson for Haines City Fire Dept. "It's just great to showcase that human in uniform."

Hamelton has experience in the film industry and considers this a passion project as he has several family members in the fire service and medical field.

The documentary also aims to help with recruitment, as that's an issue that has affected fire departments across the country.

"There are so many other career paths these days that young kids and adults go into," said Assistant Chief Drew Neubrand. "The fire service has just kind of been left behind for some of them. We're trying to re-spark that interest and excitement about the things our personnel do every day."

'Through the Smoke' is a chance for the department to shine the spotlight on themselves and generate pride not only within the department but outside as well.

The ten-episode bi-weekly series will premiere on January 31 on the fire department's Facebook page and City of Haines City's YouTube channel.