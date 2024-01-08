Polk County siblings among 3 arrested for Capitol Riot on third anniversary

Two Polk County siblings arrested for their role in the violent riots at the Capitol on January 6, 2021, faced a federal judge on Monday.

Jonathan Pollock, who has been a fugitive for nearly three years, and his sister Olivia Pollock, who skipped her trial last August and went on the run, were arrested Saturday in Groveland. The third co-defendant, Joseph Hutchinson, was captured as well.

All three had a scheduled arraignment Monday in Ocala.

Legal expert, Anthony Rickman said there was little chance that the three were getting bond.

Pictured: Jonathan and Olivia Pollock.

"They are definitely a flight risk, and they will remain in custody until their trial," said Rickman.

All three were charged with assault, resisting and impeding law-enforcement, aiding and abetting, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. The three will be transferred to Washington D.C. for trial.

The FBI released video of Jonathan Pollock attacking Capitol police during the Capitol riots on Jan. 6 2021. It shows Pollock lunging at and punching officers.

His sister, Olivia Pollock, and Joseph Hutchinson also breached the Capital police line and attacked officers.

Two other co-conspirators from Lakeland – Joshua Doolin and Michael Perkins – were convicted last fall and are both serving prison sentences.