Haines City man drank 'several beers' before crash that killed teen dirt bike rider: PCSO

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The Brief A Haines City man was arrested on DUI-related charges following a deadly three-vehicle crash near Dundee that killed a 17-year-old dirt bike rider, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say the driver crossed double yellow lines to pass traffic in a no-passing zone when his pickup truck hit the teenager's dirt bike. The driver faces multiple charges, including DUI manslaughter and child neglect, after investigators found two teenagers riding inside his truck during the crash.



A Haines City man was arrested on DUI-related charges after Polk County deputies say he caused a three-vehicle crash while trying to pass traffic in a no-passing zone, killing a 17-year-old dirt bike rider.

Polk County deadly crash

The backstory:

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened shortly after 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on Canal Road just east of Carol Place near Dundee.

Courtesy: Polk County Sheriff's Office

PCSO said the crash involved three westbound vehicles:

A Ford pickup truck driven by 53-year-old Ricky Willis of Haines City.

A dirt bike operated by a 17-year-old Haines City teen.

A 2013 Volkswagen driven by a 20-year-old Lake Wales woman.

Investigators said the Volkswagen was traveling in front of the dirt bike, while Willis was driving behind both vehicles.

Deputies say Willis crossed the double yellow lines into the eastbound lane in an attempt to pass both vehicles.

While trying to pass, the truck hit the side of the dirt bike, which was also in the eastbound lane. The impact sent the dirt bike crashing into the back of the Volkswagen before ejecting the teen rider, who slid off the roadway and was killed from his injuries.

The teen was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to investigators, Willis continued driving for a short distance before turning around and returning to the crash scene.

The driver of the Volkswagen was not injured.

Impaired driver arrest

What we know:

According to the sheriff's office, Willis told deputies he knew the dirt bike rider and that they had both recently left a nearby convenience store.

Investigators said Willis had a suspended driver's license dating back to 2016 and an active warrant for failure to pay child support.

Deputies reported that Willis appeared impaired at the scene and admitted to drinking several beers before the crash.

After performing field sobriety exercises, investigators determined Willis showed signs of impairment.

Willis was arrested and booked into the Polk County Jail. He faces the following charges:

DUI manslaughter (second-degree felony)

DUI with property damage (misdemeanor)

Driving while license suspended (misdemeanor)

Two counts of child neglect (third-degree felonies)

According to deputies, two teenagers were riding in Willis' pickup truck at the time of the crash, leading to the child neglect charges.

Courtesy: Polk County Sheriff's Office

The sheriff's office said Willis provided breath samples at the jail that measured 0.071 and 0.070. Deputies also collected a blood sample, which has been submitted to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for additional testing.

Victim identity

What we don't know:

Investigators have not released the identity of the 17-year-old victim.

Investigation continues

What's next:

The PCSO Traffic Homicide Investigations Unit continues to investigate the fatal crash.