Halloween Horror Nights 33 starting earlier than ever in 2024

HHN fans, the frights at one of Orlando's signature Halloween haunts is coming sooner than ever before.

Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando Resort is starting earlier than ever this year, with the spooks, frights and screams kicking off Aug. 30 through Nov. 3, Universal announced Thursday.

This year's event will feature 10 all-new haunted houses inspired by classic horror movies and original stories, five scare zones, and an energetic live show, Universal said.

CITYWALK: 2 Universal CityWalk businesses closing this month

Photo: Universal

HHN 33 tickets: When do they go on sale?

Tickets for Halloween Horror Nights are already on sale.

Single-night tickets start at $82.99 a person. Express passes, which allow people to skip the regular queue and get into the house faster, start at $129.99.

R.I.P. Tour tickets start at $359.99 and include priority V.I.P. entry into each house. Both express and R.I.P. Tour tickets are in addition to regular event admission.

For those interested in taking a daytime tour of the haunted houses can purchase the "Unmasking the Horror Tour" tickets for $99. This is in addition to theme park admission.

EPIC UNIVERSE: Famous face found hidden in new Epic Universe renderings

When is Halloween Horror Nights 2024?

Guests walk toward the entrance to Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Orlando on Oct. 21, 2021. Halloween Horror Nights returns in 2022 for a 31st year. (Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Here are the event dates for Halloween Horror Nights this year:

August 30-31

September 1, 4-8, 11-15, 18-22, 25-29

October 2-6, 9-13, 16-20, 23-27, 30-31

November 1-3

EPIC UNIVERSE: First look inside How To Train Your Dragon: Isle of Berk land: Rides, attractions, and shows

What haunted house will be part of HHN 2024?

Not sure yet! Universal said it would release further details on Halloween Horror Nights as the event gets closer, so we'll have to wait a bit longer.

Last year's event included houses themed after the hit Netflix series, Stranger Things, the Max show, The Last of Us, and The Exorcist.

Other houses included "Chucky Ultimate Kill Count," "Universal Monsters Unmasked," "Dr. Oddfellow: Twisted Origins," "Dueling Dragons: Choose Thy Fate," "YETI: Campground Kills," "The Darkest Deal," and "Bloodmoon: Dark Offerings."

Click here for more information, or to buy tickets.