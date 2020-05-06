Hammerhead shark and manatees among wildlife spotted swimming off Pinellas coast

We're seeing plenty of wildlife in Tampa Bay's waters this week.

Already this week, FOX 13 viewers have spotted fevers of rays and whale sharks, and it's always a welcome sight to watch the variety of animals that call our area home.

Now we can add hammerheads and manatees to the list, after Michael McCarthy from See Through Canoe Company captured video off the coast of Pinellas County.

His montage of clips were all taken this week, showing large schools of minnows along the coast, as tarpon and black tip sharks follow in search of a meal.

"Some of them have been swimming really close to the beach, as was the large Hammerhead," McCarthy wrote on Instagram.