Hand sanitizer, cigarette sparked Rockville Pike car blaze, officials say

A hand-sanitizer mishap sparked huge flames and billowing smoke from a car on Thursday in Rockville.

SkyFox was over the Federal Plaza Shopping Center today as crews worked to put out the fire.

Officials in Montgomery County say a driver was using hand sanitizer while smoking a cigarette.

They say this is a bad idea, especially in an unventilated place like a car.

The driver suffered minor burns.